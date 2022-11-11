World Cup 2022: Supercomputer predicts Ghana's fate in Group H

Ghana's chances of progressing from Group H at the World Cup is very small, according to a supercomputer based opta analysis.

According to the supercomputer, Ghana has 21.6% of progressing to the next stage of the tournament.

This means the Black Stars will finish Group H as the bottom placed side with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea all rated above the African giants.

In Group H of the World Cup in Qatar, there are Uruguay , who won the World Cup twice, Korea, a regular World Cup customer, Ghana, a historic African team, and Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo. In Group H We predicted which team will make it to the round of 16,” said the supercomputer.

Portugal are expected to make it out of the group top of the table with an 82.6% ratings, while Uruguay have a 62.2% chance and South Korea progress with a 26.% chances.

Ghana are making a return to the tournament after edging Nigeria in the playoffs in March and will open their World Cup campaign with a game against Portugal.