World Cup 2022: Switzerland friendly will suggest selection for Portugal game - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has revealed his team’s performance against Switzerland on Thursday will play a role in his team selection for the 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal.

Ghana take on the European side on Thursday in their last pre-World Cup friendly in Abu Dhabi heading to Qatar for the tournament.

Ahead of the clash, Addo says choosing his starting line-up to face Portugal in Ghana’s opening game will be based on the output against the Rossocrociati.

“So, like the eleven is not 100% sure so everybody has the chance to show themselves again and to show us as technical staff that they’re capable of playing international games and this is a good test,” he told the GFA media team.

“Like I said, the guys look sharp. They’re ready. It’s a very good challenge for us to play Switzerland and this can also impact our decisions as to who’ll play against Portugal.”

The Black Stars will be making their fourth World Cup appearance after previous participations in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.