World Cup 2022: Tariq Lamptey's lack of game time at Brighton sparks injury concerns

Tariq Lamptey's lack of game time at Brighton & Hove Albion has sparked widespread injury concerns ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 22-year-old has been sparingly used since he returned from international duty where he featured in international friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Lamptey, 22, was an unused substitute in Brighton's 3-2 win at Wolves at the Molineux Stadium at the weekend.

There are injury concerns regarding the former Chelsea starlet ahead of the World Cup as he is yet to grab a place in Roberto De Zerbi's side.

GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters reported on Monday that several players are either hiding injuries or downplaying the extent of damage in a bid to force their way into Otto Addo's final 26-man squad.

The unfit players are believed to be concealing injuries rather than pull themselves out of the World Cup due to the setback.

With just 13 days left for the start of the World Cup, players are determined to make the cut for the mundial in a bid to increase their market value and for financial gains both to the players and their respective clubs.

With huge financial windfall for players and clubs, it stand to reason why both parties will be 'hiding' injuries ahead of the global tournament.

The world governing body will distribute more than $200million to clubs whose players participate in the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

The game’s global governing body confirmed details of its club benefits programme, announcing $209million had been set aside.

Fifa anticipates that the scheme will mean a payment of $10,000 per player for each day he remains with his national team at the World Cup.

Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.