World Cup 2022:  Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Palmer speaks on Ghana's chances 

Former Ghana FA Executive Council member Wilfred Kwaku Osei popularly known as Osei Palmer has predicted a group-stage exit for the Black Stars at the World Cup.

The Tema Youth president is not convinced about the preparations done by the team going into the tournament.

According to the former Black Stars management committee chairman the right structures and measures have not been put in place to ensure the team succeeds. He spoke on the appointment of a part-time coach Otto Addo, and player selection among others.

“We will go and come back empty-handed if we don’t put in the necessary structures and systems to achieve our set goals as a national team”, he said on Happy FM World Cup dialogues.

The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to kick off on November 20, 2022.

Ghana will be making a fourth appearance at the World Cup tournament where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.