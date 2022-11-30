World Cup 2022: 'The country wants revenge"- Ghana defender Gideon Mensah ahead of Uruguay clash

Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah admits fans of the Black Stars are craving for revenge against Uruguay on Friday.

The West African nation were denied a place in the final four of the World Cup 12 years ago after Luis Suarez stopped a Dominic Adiyiah goal-bound striker with his hands.

Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty with the former Liverpool striker wildly celebrating as he walked off through the tunnel.

Ahead of the Group H decider, Mensah says the players have moved past the defeat in 2010.

“We’re not looking for revenge. We’re not. For the country and some individuals, yes, they are," he said after the game on Monday against South Korea.

“It wasn’t a good feeling for us. We expected to win when we got the penalty with the handball, so it wasn’t great for us. For the players now, it’s just like any other game. We need three points. It doesn’t matter if people say it’s revenge. We still have to get the points.”