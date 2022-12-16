World Cup 2022: The whole world is proud of Morocco, says coach Walid Regragui

Morocco proved their surprise progression into the Semi-Finals was no fluke when they faced the reigning champions on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions pushed forward throughout the match against France, but had a strong penalty claim turned down before France won 2-0 in the final minutes.

While they couldn't keep up with Les Bleus, Morocco had already made history by defeating Belgium, Spain, and Portugal on their way to the final four in Qatar, making them the first African semi-finalists.

Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui had only praise for his team’s effort following their defeat, saying that the most important thing was that “We gave our all.”

“The boys fought until the last minute… We wanted to win the game, but we came up against a strong team that knows what it is doing and waits for you to make a mistake - which we made at the beginning of the game,” he said, referring to Theo Hernandez’s fifth-minute opener.

The 47-year-old coach had to deal with several players who were out of shape; centre-back Nayef Aguerd withdrew after the warm-up, and Romain Saiss (doubtful) started but was forced to leave after only 21 minutes.

“We lost a lot of players who did their best, (Noussair) Mazraoui was ill but he played. Saiss too. I have nothing to say when the players give their maximum,” Regragui said.

Regragui continued that his team has “given a good image” of Moroccan and African football, placing them on a global stage.

“The whole world is proud of this Moroccan team. We showed desire, played hard, and have given a good image of Morocco and of African football.”