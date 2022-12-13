World Cup 2022: Thirty flights arranged to send Morocco fans to Qatar for France semis clash

Thirty special flights have been organized to carry local fans in Morocco to Qatar to watch the Atlas Lions’ 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against France on Wednesday.

The country’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, will operate the trips departing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The flights, in collaboration with Morocco’s football federation and the sports ministry, will be at a promotional rate of 5,000 Moroccan dirhams (US$ 472) for a return trip.

A Royal Air Maroc statement read: "The exceptional and heroic performance of the national team during the 2022 World Cup will forever be engraved in the memory of Moroccans. A performance achieved thanks, in particular, to the fervour of the Moroccan public, the 12th man.

"To allow the many Moroccans wishing to support the national team… experience the emotion of the semi final of the World Cup… Royal Air Maroc has set up a real air bridge between Casablanca and Doha."

Morocco chalked history last Sunday by becoming the first African country to reach the semi-final of the World Cup.

They beat Portugal 1-0 thanks to a Youssef En-Nesyri fulminating header after 43 minutes.