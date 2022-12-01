World Cup 2022: Thomas Partey reveals how Ghana will approach Uruguay game 

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says the team is ready for its final group game against Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

The Black Stars renew their rivalry against the South American side following Luis Suarez handball incident in 2010 which saw Ghana exit the competition after losing on penalties.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, the Arsenal midfielder said Ghana is going into this game with a plan.

'We want to show we are capable of anything and this is a different game and we need to stick to our plan," Partey said at pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"I was very young and playing colts in Ashiaman. It was a game of football and everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty, we were unlucky the ball didn’t go in.

"We know what we are going to do. We are going in to this game, well prepared, we know what we have to do to be able to win , we have worked hard and stay to the ground of our coach", he added.

Ghana will automatically qualify to the round of 16 with a win against Uruguay on Friday.

The Black Stars are currently in second position on the table with three points.

Uruguay are bottom with just a point after two games.