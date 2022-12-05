World Cup 2022: Uruguay captain Diego Godin pens heartwarming message to teammates after Ghana game

Uruguay defender Diego Godin has hailed his teammates for giving their all in the final game against Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.

The South American nation exited the World Cup despite beating Ghana 2-0 last Friday at Al Janoub.

Godin was an unused substitute against Ghana, having featured in the first two matches against South Korea and Portugal.

"The truth is that we leave sad and hurt for not being able to move through the phase and for the things that happened and that directly involved in the elimination!!," he wrote on Instagram.

"But beyond that I'm at peace because we delivered and gave everything that depended on us at every moment of this World Cup!!!

"And very, very proud of my teammates, technical body and all the people around us every day. Also to thank everyone who supports us and always supported us on this long road!!!"

The former Atletico Madrid player is expected to hand up his boots after making 161 appearances for La Celeste.