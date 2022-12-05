World Cup 2022: Uruguay captain Diego Godin unhappy with officiating in victory against Ghana

Uruguay captain Diego Godin criticised officiating following their 2-0 victory against Ghana in the World Cup on Friday.

The defender believes they should have been awarded two penalties during the game.

Despite their victory, the South Americans were unable to qualify because South Korea edged them out of Group H.

Uruguay players and officials surrounded German referee Daniel Siebert after the game, with Edison Cavani seen knocking down the VAR monitor.

"We have suffered enough blows from FIFA and arbitration in World Cups. And it is strange that in a defining match, a final like it was today, playing things as important as it was, they do not put prestigious referees who have international contact and who are prepared for moments like this" Godin said.

"As much as we cry and protest, now we are not going to change the result. But it does hurt that they did not have the criteria that has been shown in the World Cup to collect two penalties: one very clear, and another clear also for me. One did not even go to check it," he stressed.

Ghana and Uruguay have both been eliminated from the tournament, while South Korea and Portugal have advanced.