World Cup 2022: Uruguay close to worst scoring streak as Ghana showdown looms

Uruguay broke a mark in its World Cup history by not scoring goals in their first two games, something that never happened in their 13 previous participation.

Diego Alonso's men drew blank against South Korea before losing 2-0 to Portugal to leave them languishing at the bottom of Group H.

The Sky Blues are yet to score a goal so far - setting on course for their worst scoring streak in the global tournament.

However, they have the chance to make amends when they take on Ghana in a decisive match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday December 2.

A win against Uruguay would seal a spot in the round of 16 for the African side.

A draw would push its tally to four points, which would mean it would have to rely on other teams and their results to ensure its passage in the knockout. cause.

If South Korea does not win against Portugal, Ghana need at least a point to go through to the pre-quarterfinals.

If South Korea wins, a draw between Ghana and Uruguay would put Korea and Ghana level on points and the team with the higher goal difference would qualify.

If South Korea draws vs Portugal, Ghana will be level on points with Uruguay and the team with a higher goal difference would make it to the last 16.

If Ghana loses against Uruguay, it will be out of the contention for progression.