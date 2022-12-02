World Cup 2022: Uruguay coach Diego Alonso confident ahead of tournament-defining game against Ghana today

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso remains confident about his side's chances of progressing into the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup ahead of their meeting with Ghana on Friday.

La Celeste are in a worse position as they head into the match with a solitary point from their goalless draw with South Korea.

Uruguay lost their second match 2-0 to Portugal, meaning they have yet to score in this tournament.

The chips have fallen in place for a mouth-watering clash at the 'vagina-shaped' Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Friday evening.

Ghana have been playing down the revenge tag after suffering one of the cruellest exits in World Cup history in 2010.

But Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has a plan and says his players are ready for the battle ahead.

“We feel strong at a collective level. The group is strong, well, we feel identified with our objective, with the coexistence and we know where we have to aim and what to do. We are fine," he said

“It depends on all of us that we can let go and have that confidence that we have had when we have had to play in the Qualifiers. A team with joy to play, alive, we have to recover that. In the second part we had it. More than performance, it is a matter of confidence.

“I have told them: I believe in them. We have to insist on giving that confidence, that the team can free itself and play as we have done. In this instance we have not been able to play at the level we want and we can play, but I continue to believe 100% in each of the players.

Regarding a possible rematch with Ghana, he said that "every game is a different story." "I do not consider that there is an equal situation" at the hand of Luis Suárez. "We are going to focus on being able to have a good game, play and try to be better than the rival to have more chances of keeping the three points," he added.

“I don't know how Ghana is going to take it, whether it's a rematch or not, but for us it's a defining match, a qualifying match, and that's what matters. We respect him, we will do our job and we will try to do the best we can."

Ghana head into the game with three points, having suffered an opening day 3-2 defeat to a star-studded Portugal but bounced back to beat South Korea by the same score in a thrilling end-to-end second match.

A win would guarantee Ghana a place in the round of 16 but a draw could suffice unless South Korea beats Portugal by two or more goals in their final group game.

Interestingly, like Ghana, Uruguay will be hoping that South Korea do not do too well against Portugal. If La Celeste do beat Ghana, they can qualify for the next round if South Korea loses or draws their last match. If both Uruguay and South Korea win, then goal difference, goals scored or fair play might determine who joins Portugal in the round of 16 from Group H.