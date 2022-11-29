World Cup 2022: Uruguay coach Diego Alonso downplays Ghana "revenge" tag

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has moved to downplay the 2010 match against Ghana, saying "it's a different story" and "has nothing to do with what happened 12 years ago".

The South American giants take on the African powerhouse in an explosive and decisive match at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2 for its last game in the group, which will be a rematch of the infamous quarterfinal from South Africa 2010.

The Black Stars secured nerve-wracking 3-2 win over South Korea at the Education City stadium on Monday to breathe life to its World Cup campaign.

The win over South Korea helped Ghana to three points and also moved it to second place in Group H, three points below table toppers Portugal, which confirmed its spot in the final 16 after a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The match has been dominated by talks of revenge after Uruguay denied Ghana the chance to become the first African nation to qualify to the semi-finals of the World Cup twelve years ago.

But Uruguay coach Diego Alonso is refusing to be drawn into the revenge talk, insisting the scenarios are different.

"It's a different story" and "has nothing to do with what happened 12 years ago", and he assured that he will put together a squad to "go find the victory". “We will try to form the system that suits us best,” he replied.

“We tried and we are going to give players all the weapons to make it possible. I have a lot of confidence in the footballers and I am convinced that the next match will be tough, but we will go all out to win and qualify."

A win against Uruguay would seal a spot in the round of 16 for the African side.

A draw would push its tally to four points, which would mean it would have to rely on other teams and their results to ensure its passage in the knockout. cause.

If South Korea does not win against Portugal, Ghana need at least a point to go through to the pre-quarterfinals.

If South Korea wins, a draw between Ghana and Uruguay would put Korea and Ghana level on points and the team with the higher goal difference would qualify.

If South Korea draws vs Portugal, Ghana will be level on points with Uruguay and the team with a higher goal difference would make it to the last 16.

If Ghana loses against Uruguay, it will be out of the contention for progression.