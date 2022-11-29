World Cup 2022: Uruguay coach Diego Alonso says Ghana clash will be different

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso downplayed the significance of his team's controversial 2010 World Cup quarter-final victory over Ghana ahead of their crucial match in Qatar on Monday.

Uruguay reached the semi-finals in South Africa 12 years ago after defeating Ghana on penalties. Luis Suarez of Uruguay purposefully handled the ball on the goal line deep into extra time to prevent a certain goal, and Asamoah Gyan then missed the subsequent spot-kick.

Both are sides are bidding to join Portugal in the last 16 from Group H, with South Korea also still in the hunt.

"It's a different story, for both of us," said Alonso following Uruguay's 2-0 defeat to Portugal on Monday.

"We will both go looking for qualification. Friday will be decisive but it's a very different story to what happened 12 years ago."

Ghana are the favourite to advance to the round of 16 after defeating South Korea 3-2.

However, they must win to guarantee their place in the knockout round, while both Uruguay and South Korea, who face Portugal, must win to remain in the World Cup.

To advance, Alonso acknowledged that his team would have to play better than they had done thus far, in a 0-0 draw with South Korea and the Portugal defeat.

"The team has to loosen up and motivate itself more to play, like we did in the second half today," said Alonso.

"We need to take risks, to be the brave team of the qualifiers and the second half today."

Speaking earlier, after his team's win against South Korea, Ghana coach Otto Addo played down the significance of the rematch.

"I'm a strong believer if you don't seek too much for revenge for these kind of things, sometimes you get even more blessings," he said.