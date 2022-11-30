World Cup 2022: Uruguay defender Diego Godin declares Ghana match a final

Uruguay defender Diego Godin has declared Friday's clash against Ghana as a final after their defeat against Portugal.

The South Americans must win or will be eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

They have failed to impress, failing to score in two games and sit bottom of Group H ahead of the clash against Ghana.

"We have one final left!!! Time to be all together, work, believe and have courage!!! I invite each Uruguayan to push and send good energy from wherever they are, to qualify!!," Godin wrote on Instagram.

The last time the two teams met in the World Cup, Uruguay won penalties after Luis Suarez blocked a Ghana winner with his hand.

Gyan missed the resulting penalty, but Ghanaians insist they were cheated by Suarez and want the Black Stars to revenge in Qatar.