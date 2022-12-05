World Cup 2022: Uruguay defender faces 15-match ban after Ghana game

Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez is set for a lengthy ban after attacking a FIFA official at the end of the game against Ghana.

Uruguay failed to progress to the round of 16 despite beating Ghana 2-0 in the final Group H game. South Korea's victory over Portugal meant that was the end of the road for the South Americans.

At the end of the game, players of Uruguay surrounded Germany referee David Siebert for waving on two penalty claims, first on Darwin Nunez and later on Edinson Cavani.

Gimenez also used unprintable words at the referee and according to FIFA rules a player will face at least a 15-games for gross misconduct.

The ban could affect him at his club.

The former Liverpool forward could also face punishment alongside Edinson Cavani, who was seen punching the VAR screen.