World Cup 2022: Uruguay duo Edinson Cavani and Jose Gimenez facing punishment after attacking referee in game against Ghana

Uruguay players Edinson Cavani and Jose Maria Gimenez are facing bans after they attempted to attack German referee Daniel Siebert after the final whistle in their last group match against Ghana.

Following a decision to ignore a penalty appeal by referee Siebert in the latter stages of the match, after a challenge on Cavani inside the box.

Players from the Uruguay camp hounded the official, making their feelings known about what they thought of the decision.

The Sky Blues required another goal to book their place in the knockout round of the World Cup and the penalty would have given them the chance to beat Ghana 3-0 to qualify.

They exited the tournament despite their 2-0 victory over the Black Stars since South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 in the other group game to sail through on highest goals scored.

Cavani and Gimenez were at the forefront of the protestation with both players likely to receive sanctions after a FIFA investigation and interrogation.

However, the German referee is also under fire for ignoring the penalty appeals by the Uruguayans during the game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

While Siebert has been a referee at the highest level since 2015, the tournament in Qatar represents his first biggest test.

With the lack of control he exerted during Uruguay's game against Ghana, the Siebert is unlikely to officiate any games during the knockout stages of the tournament.