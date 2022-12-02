World Cup 2022: Uruguay FA President Ignacio Alonso holds meeting with players ahead of Ghana showdown

Uruguayan Football Association president Ignacio Alonso has held a crunch meeting with players of the national team ahead of their tournament-defining match against Ghana on Friday.

The country's governing body leader held a closed-door meeting, first with coach Diego Alonso and captain Diego Godín, and later players to review the side's unflattering start to the campaign.

La Celeste are yet to score a goal in the tournament after drawing with South Korea and losing to Portugal.

The meeting also focused on addressing some internal challenges as the South American giants prepare to battle Ghana at the 'vagina-shaped' Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

"It's common," said a source linked to the delegation to FútbolUy from Qatar, although the tone of the talk was different from previous similar instances, since, as several players said, "we only have one bullet left," in reference to the fact that Uruguay is eliminated with a defeat or a draw against the African team, and can even say goodbye to the tournament despite achieving a victory.

"Now it's time to be together as a group and not look for more excuses," wrote the Gunman during the day on social networks supporting this idea, and ended: "Win and qualify, that is our goal. Trust us that we are going to leave everything”.

The truth is that on Friday, the sky-blues will face the Africans, and if they win and the Koreans do not win against the Portuguese, they will qualify for the round of 16.

If Korea wins, Uruguay must win by a greater goal difference than the one achieved at the same time by the Asians, who face Portugal.