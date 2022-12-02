World Cup 2022: Uruguay fights for everything in decisive clash with Ghana

Uruguay must win against Ghana on Friday night and hope that South Korea does not win against Portugal to qualify for the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Sky Blues will play against Ghana at the Al Janoub stadium in their third and last match for Group H of the World Cup in Qatar knowing that the only thing to do is to win against the Black Stars.

That would not be enough as they must also hope that the results of the other match between South Korea and Portugal go their way for them to be able toqualify for the Round of 16.

Uruguay come into the match against the Black Stars with one point (and a goal difference of -2) below South Korea, which has one point (-1). Ghana has three (0), and the leader of the group is Portugal, with six (+3).

Therefore, victory cannot be postponed and if it is with several goals it will be much better for the South Americans. But it is also true that it will depend on the other duel that the Koreans will play at the same time with the Portuguese, since the best that can happen is a win or a draw for the Europeans.

So as not to have any shocks and achieve a ticket to the round of 16 only with the victory over the Africans will suffice for the South Americans.

Uruguay are yet to score at the World Cup, where they drew 0-0 with South Korea and lost 2-0 to Portugal. Criticism for the selection and formations of the teams presented by Diego Alonso were the order of the day and a team with various modifications is expected this Friday.

Sergio Rochet will continue in the goal, Sebastián Coates would start again (Diego Godin would come out with respect to the duel with the Europeans to form a line of four) and Manuel Ugarte would have his debut in the midfield area for Matías Vecino, with an irregular performance.

To grow in the offensive facet Giorgian De Arrascaeta would earn his place in the eleven and finally Luis Suárez would be together with Darwin Núñez commanding the attack.

Although the Alonso Tornado usually opts for surprising variants and will not confirm the starting line-up until hours before kick-off, the likely starting team would be Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, José María Giménez, Sebastián Coates and Mathías Olivera; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez.

The rival

Leading him will be Ghana, a team that expects this game in several of its players as a revenge for that elimination in the quarterfinals of South Africa 2010, and which fell 3-2 with Portugal and beat Korea with the same result.

This means that he has three points and has scored five goals but received the same amount. In other words, they score, but they also concede.

The team led by Otto Addo will probably stop with Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah; Kudus, Thomas, Abdul Samed, Jordan Ayew; Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams.

The referee will be the German Daniel Siebert, and will be accompanied by his compatriots Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn as assistants, while the fourth referee will be the Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita, and the fifth, the Romanian Vasile Marinescu.

In the VAR will be the German Bastian Dankerta, accompanied in the AVAR by Pol Van Boekel. At the OVAR: Ciro Carbone; SVAR: Paolo Valeri; and SBAVAR: Alessandro Giallatini.