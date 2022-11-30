World Cup 2022: Uruguay game is just a normal game, not thinking about revenge - Otto Addo 

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the game against Uruguay is a normal game and personally he will not be seeking for revenge.

Ghana and Uruguay face off in another blockbuster at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday December 2, 2022 in the final group game.

The two sides are chasing for qualification to the Round of 16 with Ghana needing a win to automatically seal their spot in the next round.

For the Uruguayans, they must beat Ghana to progress to the next round.

The game will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final incident which saw Luis Suarez save his side with the handball incident and Ghana eventually eliminated during the penalty shootouts.

After 12 years the two side meet again the World Cup tournament in search of qualification to the next.

Ghana coach Otto Addo says he is not consumed by revenge following the 2010 World Cup incident and he is confident his side can beat Uruguay.

"Yeah just like every other match, surely we want to win this game, the good thing is even if its a draw", speaking to the Ghana FA media ahead of the game.

"I'm not really thinking about revenge, for me its a normal game. For me i was also sad when i watched the scene, it was a big chance for Ghana to proceed to the next stage.

"But It's 12 years ago, now its a different match with different approach. So i dont see it as a revenge. I am not a person who seeking for a revenge and as a strong believer, if you don't seek for revenges for these things, sometimes you get more blessings from God. We try to do our best to win this match and we confident we can beat them", Otto Addo added.