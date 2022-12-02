GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Uruguay given 57% chance of reaching last 16

Published on: 02 December 2022
Two-time world champions Uruguay have been handed favourable odds of reaching the last 16 of the World Cup. 

According to a mathematical model by the University of Buenos Aires, Uruguay have a 57.08% chance of making it into the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The South American country face Uruguay in their final Group H game on Friday and anything short of a win will see them eliminated from the tournament.

The breakdown of Uruguay's chances is as follows: Eighth - 57.08%, quarter-final - 13.13%, semi-final - 4.91%, final - 2.03%, champion - 0.78%.

The Black Stars have scores to settle with Uruguay following their dramatic defeat to the former champions in South African 12 years ago.

Ghana were painfully eliminated from the tournament after a penalty shootout defeat in the quarter-final.

