World Cup 2022: Uruguay identify Ghana's weakness ahead of decider

Ghana will renew their rivalry with Uruguay on Friday in the final Group H game at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars sit second in Group H and a win or at least a draw could see the West African nation through to the last 16.

Uruguay sit bottom of the table after a draw and a defeat in their opening two games.

Ahead of the crucial game, Uruguay have identified Ghana defensive fragilities as their weakness.

The Black Stars have scored five goals and conceded five in two matches while Uruguay are yet to score a goal at the World Cup.

The South Americans boost of an attacking threat led by veterans Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani.

Ghana suffered a painful quarter-final defeat to the South Americans after forward Luis Suarez stopped a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah from entering the net.

Even though Suarez was sent off for the handball, Asamoah Gyan failed to score from the spot as the Black Stars exited the tournament.