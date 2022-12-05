World Cup 2022: Uruguay journalist slams FIFA on the use of VAR in the tournament, says it's a weapon 

Uruguayan journalist Alejandro Fantino says his side were kicked out of the tournament by FIFA through the use of the Video Assistant Referee.

According to him, FIFA is using the VAR as a weapon to manipulate games in the tournament.

Fantino was speaking on the back of how Uruguay exited the tournament despite winning their final group game against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The Uruguayans argued that they were entitled two penalties which was ruled out by the VAR leading to their exit.

"I was frozen with what happened to Uruguay (in the 2-0 victory against Ghana where Alonso's men lacked a goal to qualify)",

began his analysis on the "Multiverso Fantino" program on Radio Neura from the neighboring shore: “they charged him with a penalty that was not (Rochet on Kuddus) and that they reviewed it three and four times. In addition, they did not ask for another favor. They definitely took him out of the World Cup."

"Edinson Cavani's last play (when he fell in the area paired with a Ghanaian in addition time) at least you have to review it, it's crazy not to review it by the referee," said his partner on the program, former goalkeeper Oscar Passet.

"The VAR is a permanent coin in the air," Fantino continued and expanded: "it scares me, it can take you out at any moment or moment, it no longer depends on you, they put together a cause and they take you out."

“It arrived as a weapon, an instrument of hit men. FIFA uses it openly, it does not depend on whether you score a goal or not. What happened to Uruguay is definitely a sample. It no longer depends on a player, ”he reflected.

And he was very harsh in his final assessments: “FIFA would act like a real mafia, it is an organized mafia group. Messi defends us (Argentina), because he is the reference and the peace of mind of knowing that he is a guy who sells them, it helps them that he is in a hypothetical final. I would not like them to help me with the VAR, but they would not harm me either, I want them to be fair".