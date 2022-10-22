World Cup 2022: Uruguay legend Diego Lugano describes Group H as 'group of revenge'

Uruguay legendary defender Diego Lugano has described Group H of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which houses Uruguay, Portugal, Ghana and Korea as a 'group of revenge'.

The 41-year-old was a centre-back who played a key role for the Uruguay national team from 2003 to 2014 where he achieved 95 caps and scored 9 times.

Lugano's partnership with Diego Godin in central defence is remembered by fans as the backbone and one of the best of Uruguay's defense in recent times.

Lugano in an interview with Vidai Estillo saw him evaluates the opponents his country would face in Group H such as Ghana, Portugal and South Korea as 'opponents who seek for revenge' against Uruguay standards.

"It's not a death group, but it's not an easy one," Lugano said.

"In the situation of the opposing team, it is 'a group of revenge.

"We've knocked down all three of these teams, and they're thirsty for revenge," he added.

In the case of Korea, they lost 1-2 to Uruguay in the round of 16 at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana lost to Uruguay on penalties in the same World Cup in the quarter-finals in South Africa after being caught up in the famous Luis Suarez's 'Hand of God incident'.

Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where Edinson Cavani scored both goals for the South American giants.

However, Lugano expects the present Uruguay team to be able to overcome the obstacles in Qatar.

"Uruguay has played a leading role in all three World Cups," Lugano said.

"As with all World Cups, the group stage is complicated. But Uruguay has done well. I hope the players enjoy the tournament in Qatar. Then things will definitely work out."