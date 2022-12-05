World Cup 2022: Uruguay players slammed for ugly scenes after Ghana game

Two-time world champions, Uruguay bowed out of the World Cup shamefully despite a 2-0 victory over the Black Stars of Ghana.

Giorgian de Arrasteca's first half brace was not enough as a late winner in the game between South Korea and Portugal saw the Asians go through.

After the game, players of Uruguay led by Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez attacked German referee David Siebert.

“It was bad scenes afterwards,” former Australia player Craig Foster said on SBS.

“There’s no need for the Uruguayan players to be confronting the referee and pushing and shoving. That stuff is unacceptable, they shouldn’t be doing it.”

South American football expert, Tim Vickery tweeted: "No excuse for manhandling the ref. A disgrace. Never acceptable in any circumstances. And anyway, wrong ref. Uruguay eliminated by that scandalous VAR penalty late on v Portugal."

Flo Lloyd- Hughes added:" Uruguay have absolutely no class. Scrapping with the ref at FT. Get out of here."

"This just got incredibly ugly. Uruguay players immediately surround the referee after the full-time whistle. Godin starts pulling his shirt and they all chase after him down the tunnel," Jay Harris of The Athletic.