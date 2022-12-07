World Cup 2022: Uruguay slammed following victory over Ghana

Uruguay incurred the wrath of a Mexican journalist, who slammed the South Americans following their 2022 World Cup victory over Ghana.

Uruguay felt cheated after a 2-0 win over Ghana failed to advance them to the knockout stage.

They accused FIFA of having an agenda against them. They had already attacked match officials after the game, believing they should have been awarded two penalties.

“It is incredible to see how a team falls so low and is as ordinary as the Uruguayan. Weepers, currents, sore losers, anti-FairPlay and everything they want to add to it,” Miguel Ángel Arizpe wrote in a column for the Mexican website Mediotiempo

“'They robbed us, FIFA brings it against us; it was very evident that they wanted us to lose', said some players and, above all, fans of that team. Do me the favor! Who the hell is Uruguay before the world for FIFA to orchestrate a campaign to keep them out! Locate yourselves, charrúas, they are not Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France or even England… they are Uruguay!” He added.

And he closed: “Players harassing the referees, Giménez hitting a FIFA member from behind, Cavani throwing away the VAR camera, Luis Suárez saying that they are bringing it against them… Don't they remember how they got to the World Cup? Have you already forgotten that they took a legitimate goal from Peru, a marker that scored the Incas? Just as the sensation in this World Cup is Mbappé, the ridiculous base and ridiculous has been Uruguay. Postscript How crybaby Uruguayans are!