World Cup 2022: Uruguay star Edison Cavani talks about his struggles in Qatar ahead of Ghana showdown

Uruguay star Edison Cavani has not shone in the 2022 World Cup, which has contributed to his team's poor form in the competition, with the South Americans staring elimination in the face.

Uruguay have yet to score in Qatar, with one point after two games, and a loss to Ghana will be the end of their campaign.

After the defeat against Portugal, Cavani spoke with Telemundo in the mixed zone and caused quite a stir with his comments. He stated that he has a "bitter taste for losing, knowing that we have great potential to give more."

"Leaving points like this, which in the end are costly because losing points in a World Cup is always complicated, it leaves a bitter taste," he deepened. "Now we have to recover, know that there are things to improve and correct, and prepare for the next game as a final should be prepared because it is the chance we have to take the step we came here for," he continued.

Asked why he can't find his way around, he said: "You have to ask [Diego] Alonso that." “He will be able to talk to you more tactically about what can happen. They are soccer matches, sometimes things work out and sometimes they don't,” he said.

“There are many things that happen on a soccer field that lead you to win a game. It will be seen, we will correct what we have done wrong, we will try to do things better”, concluded the striker.