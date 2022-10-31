World Cup 2022: Uruguay star Federico Valverde relishing 'tough' Group H in Qatar

Uruguay international midfielder Federico Valverde has said they are glad they have a tough group at this year’s World Cup since it will keep them on their toes.

The Real Madrid star also believes having a tough group in Qatar will make them not to underestimate their opponents.

Uruguay are in Group H at the tournament which is kicking off in few days time along with Portugal, South Korea and Ghana.

The South American giants will take on South Korea in their first group game before facing Portugal and Ghana in the subsequent matches.

"The more difficult the group the better. We need to face strong teams, we need something like this," Valverde told DirecTV Sports.

"When we get something easy, we underestimate it. As Uruguayans, we like challenges and we have the weapons to be protagonists if we believe."

Uruguay have won the World Cup twice, in 1930 and in 1950 and were quarter-finalists at the last edition in Russia where they were eliminated by France.

The Blues have come close to clinching the World Cup on three occasions having reached the semi-finals in the 1954, 1970 and in 2010.

Valverde has been in astronomical form since the start of the 2022-23 season having scored 7 goals and two assists in 17 appearances for the European champions.