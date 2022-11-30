World Cup 2022: Uruguay star Luis Suarez sends warning ahead of Ghana clash

Uruguay star Luis Suarez has warned that his team will leave everything on the field against Ghana on Friday.

The South Americans must win or will be eliminated from the 2022 World Cup at the group stage.

The former world champions have failed to impress, failing to score in two games and sit bottom of Group H ahead of the clash against Ghana.

“All defeats hurt, especially in a World Cup. Now it's time to be together as a group and not look for more excuses”, wrote the all-time top scorer. “Winning and qualifying, that's our goal. Trust us that we are going to leave everything”, he concluded.

The last time the two teams met in the World Cup, Uruguay won penalties after Luis Suarez blocked a Ghana winner with his hand.

Gyan missed the resulting penalty, but Ghanaians insist they were cheated by Suarez and want the Black Stars to revenge in Qatar.