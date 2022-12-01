World Cup 2022: Uruguay star Luis Suarez taunts Asamoah Gyan ahead of Ghana clash: "I didn't miss the penalty"

Luis Suarez has taking a subtle jab at legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan ahead of the reunion between the Black Stars and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will meet Uruguay in the final Group H game at the Al Janoub stadium on Friday with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Ahead of the game, Suarez, the 'villain' from the same fixture 12 years ago has poked at Gyan, claiming he did not miss the penalty which could have seen Ghana advance to the final four of the World Cup.

In a dramatic end to the the quarter-final clash at the Soccer City stadium in South Africa, Suarez stopped a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah. The ex-Liverpool forward was sent off and Ghana awarded a penalty.

Gyan missed from the spot and Suarez celebrated wildly as he walked through the tunnel.

The Black Stars lost to Uruguay on penalties, failing to become the first country from Africa to make it into the semi-finals.

"I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I take a red card and the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility," said Suarez ahead of the game against Ghana on Friday.

Ghana sit second in Group H and need at least a draw and hope Portugal beat South Korea to advance to the knockout stages.

Andre Ayew is the only member of the team that played Uruguay in South Africa in the Ghana squad in Qatar.