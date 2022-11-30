World Cup 2022: Uruguay striker Luiz Suarez charges team mates to leave everything behind to beat Ghana

Uruguay striker Luiz Suarez has charged his team mates to put aside the results of their first two group games at the World Cup and focus on winning against Ghana.

The Sky Blues take on Ghana in their last Group H fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah as they look to qualify to the next round of the tournament.

Uruguay are currently sitting bottom on the standings having drawn with South Korea and lost 2-0 to Portugal after two rounds.

The former Barcelona and Liverpool star also urged his team mates not to look for more excuses but set their eyes on a victory against the Black Stars.

"Now it's time to be together as a group and not look for more excuses," Suarez wrote on his social media networks.

"Win and qualify, that is our goal. Trust us that we are going to leave everything”.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands there was a closed door meeting between the Uruguay players led by captain Diego Godin as they reviewed their loss to Portugal on Monday.

Suarez also met head coach Diego Alonso where they shared opinions and total willingness to beat Ghana and qualify to the knockout stages.

The Celeste require nothing but a win to be able to sail through to the knockout round of the World Cup with the African giants needing just a draw.