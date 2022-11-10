World Cup 2022: Uruguay sweat over Cavani's fitness ahead of tournament

Valencia forward Edson Cavani is racing against time to be fit for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The Uruguay forward has been out for weeks after sustaining an ankle injury during the game against Barcelona in October.

Although, the veteran forward is likely to make Uruguay final squad for the tournament, he will miss Valencia's game against Real Betis on Thursday night.

"Edi in the last five or six days has done everything to be able to play but the ankle is very swollen and in pain," Gattuso told a news conference on Wednesday.

"He has shown great availability but he can't train."

The former Manchester United striker might miss Uruguay's opener against South Korea on November 24, 2022.

Uruguay have been drawn in the same group as Ghana, Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana will open their campaign on 24 November when they take on the Portuguese led by their legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Black Stars will play their second match of the competition four days later when they take on South Korea.

The four-time African champions will conclude their group campaign on 2 December when they take on Uruguay.

The former Ghana World Cup midfielder Otto Addo 47, who has never held the position of head coach before, was faced with an initiation into the fire as coach of the Black Stars' boss last February.

He was inherited by an unmotivated team after an eerie loss to the Comoros forced the four-time African champions to an early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of the odds, they draw twice against arch-rivals Nigeria to earn qualification by scoring away goals.

Addo isn't able to convince the majority of Ghanaians however, that he is able to take the team beyond the first round.

The national football association held 2 national holidays of fasting and prayer with one day for Christians and one for Muslims to inspire supporters.