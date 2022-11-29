World Cup 2022: Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri insists defeat to Portugal is 'misleading'

Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri says the 2-0 defeat to Portugal in the second group H match on Monday is 'misleading'.

The South Americans were slapped back after Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace for the European powerhouse against the Sky-Blues.

Uruguay spurned several chances in the game and must now beat Ghana at all cost to advance to the Round of 16.

But out of favour Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri says their defeat is not a true reflection of the highly entertaining match.

"Sometimes this is what this sport has, when you don't put in what you have to put in, it's hard for you," said the 20-year-old, who stated that the result "was a bit misleading" and that they deserved "much more."

Diego Alonso "told us that we were going to go to 4-4-2, to look for them more, to put pressure on them, to have more arrivals from outside," he said.

"We created those situations that were very clear and sometimes we have to enter, and now it happens to us that they are not entering, but at least we generate them and I believe that, when they enter, everything will be fine.

"We knew that the group was very tough, we're still good, we have to go play with Ghana and we're going to go all out to win and thus be able to qualify. "

Uruguay will take on Ghana in a hugely anticipated clash on Friday.