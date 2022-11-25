World Cup 2022: "VAR is not for Africans" - Ghanaians react to dubious penalty decision for Portugal

Fuming Ghanaian fans have reacted to the dubious decision of referee Ismail Elfath as the American aided Portugal to beat Ghana 3-2 in a 2022 World Cup group match in Doha on Thursday.

The 40-year-old American referee has come under sharp criticism for his sub-standard performance on the global stage.

Two crucial decisions changed the complexity of the match between the two nations with Ghana at the losing end of many dubious decisions.

The referee actually made nonsense of the VAR, that system works for some countries honestly. — Fredrick Gyan-Mante (@Freddie_GH) November 24, 2022

Clearly Ismail Elfath got that wrong.. Not checking the VAR is pure victimisation to Ghana As a country and as a footballing nation, even when advised to take a look.. clearly outrageous, is there no VAR .. Damn wrong, he should be petitioned.. pic.twitter.com/tSBpMXh5Bm — Oji☠️ (@OjiOgbu_Dr) November 24, 2022

The referee robbed Ghana 🇬🇭 in broad daylight, allowing an offside goal and awarding a penalty for no foul committed. No VAR check. Gh should petition. The VAR Man of the match Nana Addo Lord Kenya #Portugal #racist Jordan Ayew Asamoah Gyan Robbery Was VAR pic.twitter.com/kNKGWCndlm — Ezequiel 🇬🇭 (@eapasera) November 24, 2022

It is very clear that VAR is not to be used for the African countries. It is a big shame why those refs in the VAR room never signalled the ref on the third goal. All day that was a clear offside. pic.twitter.com/gdrqE2lbK5 — Christopher Nimley (@ChristopherNim8) November 24, 2022

I just wish we saw the VAR lines for this. #3Sports #Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/kVMfYHZTnI — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 24, 2022

Dear @FIFAcom @FIFAWorldCup could you please let this referee explain why he decided to rob Ghana Blackstars by refusing to use the VAR to decide on the penalty awarded to the Portuguese on the match between Ghana and Portugal. #QATAR2022 #RACISM #FIFATAKEACTION pic.twitter.com/SJHvKxFXfp — Naa Amerley (@Nak_love1) November 24, 2022

Not surprised an American referee didn’t go and check the VAR to confirm a penalty decision against Ghana. — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) November 24, 2022

I don’t know man. That unwillingness to check the VAR was very sus. — M.anifest - Madina to the Universe (@manifestive) November 24, 2022

You know the referee and the Var team wasn't fair to us pic.twitter.com/ulsppznxbH — Governor 🐐 🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@governor1034) November 24, 2022

Greetings @FIFAWorldCup and @FIFAcom, please on behalf of Africa, I am seeking a meeting on #Twitter with Ismail Elfath and the referees in the VAR room during the Ghana vrs Portugal game. As you can see, I am also called Ismail. We can trash this out like a family. Thank you. — Zubaida Afua Mabuno Ismail 🌍 (@Dereal_ZAMI) November 24, 2022

Even Mike Dean feels Ghana were “cheated”. Says it’s scary that the referee wasn’t asked to go take a second look at the Salisu incident on the VAR screen! It’s unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/4reD2J8ghG — Oteng aning (@Zorf) November 25, 2022

Robbery from the VAR and there’s no Ghanaian referee in the World Cup to run the payback Super sad story 💔 pic.twitter.com/Fc38ESVMmH — Sergio ⭐ (@sergio_de_ennin) November 24, 2022

The Referee who officiated the match between Ghana vs Portugal should be sanctioned. Why didn’t he check the VAR before awarding the penalty to Portugal? That penalty was wrong. It should be reviewed. Even the second Goal against Ghana was an offside goal. @FIFAWorldCup no VAR pic.twitter.com/oA2szaDCUz — Kevin Cool (@_Kevcool) November 24, 2022

After Ronaldo converted the controversial penalty, it wasn't long before Ghana came back, with Andre Ayew slotting the ball past the Portuguese keeper at the 75th minute from a pass from teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Soon after, Joao Felix put Portugal back in the lead at minute 78, with Rafael Leao widening the lead two minutes later.

Ghana's Osman Bukari managed to close the gap in minute 89, but it was too late for the Black Stars to come back.

Uruguay and South Korea, the other two teams in group H, ended their game earlier today with a 0-0 draw.

The controversial victory places Portugal in an early lead as the team aims to make it out of the group stage.