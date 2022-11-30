World Cup 2022: Victory against South Korea has boosted confidence of the players - Ghana coach Otto Addo 

Ghana coach Otto Addo says the victory against South Korea has boosted the confidence of the team going into the Uruguay game on Friday.

The Black Stars picked their first win of the tournament against South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan.

A goal from Mohammed Salisu and a brace by Mohammed Kudus ensured Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2.

Speaking to the Ghana FA, Coach Otto Addo said the confidence in camp is high and there are steps to correct the errors as the team works together in preparation for the match on Friday.

"Yes it bring confidence and believe, we have to try believe, try again if we have errors, try again, believe in our plan and work together".

"If one makes mistake one has to be there for him. Those matches helps us to build a winning team", he said.

"With the believe and the plan and the players executing this plan, everything is possible".

Ghana will be eyeing a place in the Round of 16 for the first time since 2010 World Cup in South Korea.

The West African side reached the quarter-final and where eliminated by Uruguay.