World Cup 2022: Victory over Switzerland important – Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo believes the victory over Switzerland will provide great motivation for the players as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, who are the lowest-ranked team entering the World Cup, secured a 2-0 win against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Salisu opened the scoring for the Black Stars in the 70th minute with a looping header from a poorly defended corner, before Semenyo scored from close range four minutes later after a storming run by Kamaldeen Sulemana.

"I think it's a very important win for us as a group, as the nation like to motivate ourselves and the people of Ghana," the Celta Vigo ace said after the game.

Black Stars will on Friday depart Abu Dhabi for Qatar, where they will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against the former European champions.

"It's a tough group but I think and I believe we will going to make it out," he added.

Aidoo will hope to play a key role for Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.