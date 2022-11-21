World Cup 2022: WAFU B send goodwill message to Black Stars ahead of Portugal opener

The West African Football Union (Zone B) has sent a good luck message to the Black Stars and the other African contingent at the World Cup.

Africa will be represented by Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal at the global showpiece.

Senegal will begin the tournament for the continent when they face the Netherlands in the Group C opener on Monday.

And ahead of the game, President of WAFU, Kurt Okraku wished the teams luck as Africa eye a place in the final four for the first time.

"On the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Management of WAFU Zone B, through its President Mr Kurt Simeon Okraku wishes good luck to all African teams, namely Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana representing Zone B, engaged in this competition," read the letter.

Meanwhile, Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay.

The Black Stars will be their campaign with a clash against 2016 European champions Portugal.