World Cup 2022: Walid Regragui reveals how Morocco can beat France 

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui says the team will adopt a strategy to stop Mbappe and the entire France team in the semifinal game.

The Atlas Lions face the defending World champions in the second semifinal game to be played on Wednesday at the Al-Bayt Stadium.

The game will see two PSG teammates Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Kylian Mbappe (France) defend their respective countries in this epic clash.

Speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of the game, Walid Regragui said there is a plan to explore the weakness in the French team

"Achraf Hakimi is the player who knows Mbappe the most, because he trains with him daily in Paris Saint-Germain,"

He is motivated to do his best and outperform Mbappe."

He continued, "Focusing on Mbappe alone is a mistake, because the French national team includes other distinguished players such as Antoine Griezmann and Osman Dembele." He pointed out,

"We must focus on how to export problems to the French national team in order to achieve our goal of winning tomorrow and reaching the World Cup final." stressed "

He concluded, "The spirit is the most important thing in football. We do not feel tired. We want to continue writing history. We are ready and we want to win, and if some consider that as madness, there is no problem with it."