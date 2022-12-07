World Cup 2022 was a learning platform for Black Stars - Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has described Ghana's participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a learning platform rather than "focusing on performance in only short-term events."

Ghana failed to reach the semi-finals, which was their target going to Qatar, as they exited the tournament in the first round.

They began their campaign with a thrilling match against Portugal, which the four-time African champions lost 3-2 on November 24.

Ghana bounced back from their opening loss by defeating South Korea by the same scoreline four days later.

Ghana found themselves in a strong position to advance to the knockout stage after defeating the Koreans.

They needed a draw or a win against Uruguay in their final group game, but they were defeated 2-0, effectively ending their tournament.

Otto Addo stepped down after the defeat against Uruguay, and the technical team is expected to be disbanded with a new one formed early next year.