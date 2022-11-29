World Cup 2022: Watch Ghana's second goal against Korea which involved 32 uninterrupted passes 

The build up to Ghana's second goal scored by Mohammed Kudus hasn't gotten the proper attention and hype it deserves following the Black Stars 3-2 win against South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium.

Kudus jumped high to head in a cross from Jordan Ayew to score Ghana's second goal of the game in the 34th minute.

The build up to the goal started from Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and saw nine players having a touch of the ball with the exception of Tariq Lamptey before Jordan Ayew delivered the cross for the goal.

The build up recorded 32 passes right from the defense before Jordan Ayew's cross found Mohammed Kudus for the goal.

Over 30 uninterrupted passes leading to Ghana's second goal against South Korea. 🇬🇭Black Stars were patient enough to wait for that opening,If this was Spain the World will go crazy😀pic.twitter.com/UI9o7HJn4v — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 29, 2022

South Korea came in strongly in the second half and got the equalizer through Cho Gue-Sung.

The Joenbuk forward scored a brace within four minutes before Mohammed Kudus scored the match winner for Ghana in the 68th minute with a cool finish.