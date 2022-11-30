World Cup 2022: We are looking for victory against Ghana - Uruguay coach

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso says his team will be looking for a win against Ghana in order to advance to the World Cup knockout stage.

Uruguay are still without a goal in Qatar and will need to find their form against Ghana in a rematch of one of the most infamous games in World Cup history if they are to advance to the next round.

"We are looking for victory against Ghana, there is no doubt about it. If we have to make modifications, that is what we will do," coach Diego Alonso said after Monday's 2-0 defeat to Portugal left Uruguay bottom of Group H on one point.

Their only chance of making the last 16 is a win against Ghana on Friday, but the Africans will want vengeance after being cruelly eliminated by Uruguay in a memorable and action-packed quarter-final at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Suarez handballed on the line in the dying minutes of that game and was sent off, only for Ghana to miss the subsequent penalty and lose a shootout. As a result, they missed out on becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Suarez was cast as the antagonist in the drama, and now, 12 years later, he is a member of Uruguay's squad and may play against the Africans again.

"For us, it's a different history," Alonso said, trying to play down the historic resonance of that game.

"They are looking for classification, us too. It has nothing to do with what happened years ago."