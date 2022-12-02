World Cup 2022: 'We are ready' - Uruguay captain Deigo Godin ahead of Ghana match

Uruguay captain Deigo Godin says the team is ready for its final group H game against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

The South American side are winless in their last two games and must beat Ghana to progress to the Round of 16.

Ghana go into this fixture on the back of the memories of 2010 World Cup when they two sides met and the unforgettable incident happened.

Ghana close to a semi-final berth after a Luiz Suarez handball denied the Black Stars and a subsequent penalty kick awarded was missed by Asamoah Gyan.

The Black Stars are hopeful of claiming a redemption at the end of Friday's encounter.

Uruguay are aware of the fact that anything short of a victory against Ghana in Al Wakrah on Friday evening will see them bow out of the tournament after group stages.

The Sky Blues are yet to score a single goal in Qatar after two rounds after drawing goalless with Korea and losing 2-0 to Portugal.

The last time the Celeste didn't go beyond the group stage in the World Cup was in 2002 where they drew 3-3 in the final group game against Senegal.

"We are ready," Godín wrote, something that he accompanied with the hashtag "Uruguay nomá" and a photo where he is in training the day before", the former Atletico Madrid defender indicated on his post.

Another who used the networks was José Luis Rodríguez who also wanted to demonstrate. El Pumita wrote: "All together until the end, let's go Uruguay, let's go."