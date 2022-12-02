World Cup 2022: ‘We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt’ – Ghana FA on Black Stars group stage exit

The Ghana Football Association has issued a statement regarding the Black Stars' participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The four-time African champions fell short of their goal of reaching the semi-finals, exiting at the group stage after two defeats and a win.

Ghana lost their opening game to Portugal, beat South Korea last Monday and then fell to Uruguay on Friday to crash out of the tournament.

"The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign," the statement read.

"We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana and all stakeholders across the globe.

"We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future.

"The Ghana Football Association would in due course inform all stakeholders about any further developments concerning the Black Stars.