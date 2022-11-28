World Cup 2022: We can bring the trophy home – Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says the four-time African champions can win the World Cup after getting back on track in Qatar with a hard-fought win over South Korea.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid being eliminated early and appeared to be on their way to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime, with Crystal Palace ace contributing to the first goal and assisting the second.

Gue-Sung Cho, however, equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winner in the 68th minute.

Kyereh, a second-half substitute, speaking after the game, said, "It's always amazing to play in front of so many Ghanaian fans. It gives us energy, it encourages us. This is what we needed today.

"It was a tough game and we needed the energy. We showed on the pitch that even though South Korea did a great job and they played some phases of the game better than us, we kept things compact together and we managed to win the game today."

"We can bring the trophy home, of course," he added.

Ghana's victory sets up a tense final group game against Uruguay, the team that eliminated them in a contentious manner 12 years ago.