World Cup 2022: We could lose or win all three - Otto Addo on Ghana group

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has admitted that the four-time African champions will face difficult opponents in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana are in Group H, which has been dubbed the "death group," and will face former European champions Portugal, South Korea, and the first winners of the World Cup Uruguay.

Ghana's World Cup campaign will start on November 24 against Portugal. Four days later, they will face South Korea, the only Asian team to reach the semi-finals, before concluding against Uruguay on December 2.

"We’re going up against three strong opponents and we could lose all three games or win all three," Otto Addo told FIFA in an interview.

"It’s up to us and how we adapt to their playing style, how we stop them, how we work together as a team. We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents’ weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore."

Black Stars have 23 players camp in Abu Dhabi with the other three Joseph Aidoo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Alexander Djiku expected to join them later on Tuesday.

Black Stars will hold their first training on Tuesday evening for the friendly against Switzerland on Thursday morning.