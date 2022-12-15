World Cup 2022: We have a significant achievement ahead of us - Morocco captain Romain Saiss

Morocco captain Romain Saiss says the team are focused on the third-place playoff against Croatia after losing to France in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Goals either side of half-time earned a 2-0 victory for France, although the African nation provided stern resistance and will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their efforts.

"We are disappointed with the result. We wanted to win, but that did not happen. Thank God, we are proud of what we have done," he said.

"We have a match and a significant third place left. We have no regrets. We played incompletely due to injuries, and we reached this level and made great achievements and the best could have been, but we will look for a third place."

Morocco and Croatia face off for a bronze medal at the Khalifa International Stadium, and neither team should turn down a podium finish on the biggest stage.