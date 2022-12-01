World Cup 2022: "We haven't reached anything"- Ghana coach Otto Addo on Black Stars target

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says the team has not reached it World Cup target yet and there is more to work on ahead of the crucial game against Uruguay.

Ghana needs victory over the South Americans to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup, having beaten South Korea in the second group game.

The four-time African champions were denied a place in the semi-final of the World Cup twelve years ago by Uruguay. Ghana are eyeing a place in the last four in Qatar.

‘’The win against South Korea shows us that everything is possible with believe and the plan and surely the players who are executing this plan,’’ Otto Addo said.

‘’Big congratulations to the players, we have a lot of new players, we had to integrate them but everybody did well to work on the integration and the few times we had, we did well and getting well together, combining together, finding each other.

‘’But the bottom line is that we haven’t reached anything so we have to still work hard to make our dream come through and we have to go to the next stage,’’ he added.