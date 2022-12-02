World Cup 2022:  We know how to beat Uruguay - Thomas Partey  

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says the team is prepared and will approach the game against Uruguay based on the instructions of Coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars go into this fixture on the back of the memories of the 2010 World Cup incident involving Luis Suarez hand ball incident.

Ghana came so close to a semi-final berth after a Luiz Suarez handball denied Ghana a win and a subsequent penalty miss by Asamoah Gyan saw Uruguay progress to the semifinals in that tournament.

Speaking at the pre-match conference Thomas Partey said the team has a plan to beat Uruguay on Friday as they come well prepared.

"Was very young. We had the chance to score that penalty, but we couldn't. We face tomorrow's game well prepared, we know what we have to do to win. We have to work hard and follow our coach's plan", assured the English Arsenal player.

“We have to follow our game plan. What happened twelve years ago is in history and will be in our heads, but it is a totally different game, ”he said at a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center.

“It is a match in which we want to show that we can compete with everyone. We are the team of the tournament with the least value in the FIFA classification. Our goal is to win,” added Thomas.

In addition, he praised Rodrigo Bentancur: “He is a very good midfielder. We know the quality of it. His entire team, in general, has very good footballers. We have to try to do our best. We have to win or draw to go through”.