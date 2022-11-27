World Cup 2022: We learned from Portugal defeat - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo claims his team learned from their defeat to Portugal and will not repeat the same errors against South Korea.

Ghana will face South Korea in the ongoing 2022 World Cup finals on Monday at the Education Stadium.

The Black Stars got off to a slow start. They lost all three points in their opener against Portugal last Thursday due to poor refereeing.

Otto Addo's team displayed bravery, but it was undone by American referee Ismail Elfath, who awarded Portugal a questionable penalty.

Ronaldo's penalty helped Portugal defeat Ghana 3-2 at Doha's Stadium 974. As a result, Ghana are now at the bottom of Group H and in an extremely difficult position.

The defeat against Portugal means if they lose to South Korea, their World Cup is over.

"Maybe for the public we lost. But for us, we learned. We learn always sometimes even when we win, we learn because it’s not always like when we win, we did everything right so we always learn and I’m happy to have a team that is ready to learn," he said at a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 1 pm local time.