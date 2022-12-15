World Cup 2022: We suffered against Morocco - France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris praised Morocco's efforts after Les Bleus defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

Goals either side of half-time earned a 2-0 victory for France, although the African nation provided stern resistance and will feel unlucky not to have more to show for their efforts.

Lloris said, in televised statements after the match: “We suffered in front of a great team. Morocco does not only know defence, but they have offensive weapons. Skilful players, I think we have to take a break to focus on the final."

He continued, "We started well and scored, then we misbehaved and were unable to score a second goal. In the second half, we felt a team that had nothing to lose and we retreated a lot, and yet we scored the second goal."

France set a date with Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday, while Morocco collides with Croatia in the third and fourth-place match, next Saturday.

Regarding the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, Lloris said: "Argentina is a great team with the legend Lionel Messi. It will be a wonderful and difficult confrontation, but what a match. We have to prepare for it. We deserve such a legendary match. We have to be on time."